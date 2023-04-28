Y.D. More Investments Ltd Acquires New Shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ PLAY opened at $34.70 on Friday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 52-week low of $29.60 and a 52-week high of $48.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $563.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

