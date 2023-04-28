Y.D. More Investments Ltd Buys New Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in WEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in WEX by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in WEX by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in WEX by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEX

In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total value of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.64 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $618.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.79 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 8.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.00.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

