Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $28,000 in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 437,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,131,000 after purchasing an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock stock opened at $662.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $668.29 and its 200-day moving average is $689.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $829.00 to $861.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $756.45.

In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total value of $865,725.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.31, for a total transaction of $742,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,158,829.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,563 shares of company stock worth $29,723,221. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

