Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $29,000 in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 15,850 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 53,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Trading Up 2.4 %

MOAT opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.44. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

