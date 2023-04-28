Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $33,000 in Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 25,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Riskified during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Riskified by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Stock Performance

Shares of Riskified stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. Riskified Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Riskified from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Riskified from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Riskified from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Riskified from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.70.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

