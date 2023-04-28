Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $46,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $538,000. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Tyson Foods by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,439 shares during the period. 66.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.
Tyson Foods Stock Performance
Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.53%.
Tyson Foods Company Profile
Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.
