Y.D. More Investments Ltd Invests $63,000 in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 8,707.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 894,929 shares during the period. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 30.5% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,701,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,161,000 after purchasing an additional 865,425 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of N-able by 93.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,982,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in N-able by 182.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 608,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after buying an additional 393,070 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in N-able by 6.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,474,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after buying an additional 375,635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Get N-able alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on NABL. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of N-able from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Insider Transactions at N-able

N-able Stock Up 0.4 %

In other news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total transaction of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, VP Frank Colletti sold 26,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.59, for a total value of $305,002.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 385,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,464,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,304,481.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,922 shares of company stock valued at $667,210. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NABL opened at $12.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 142.46 and a beta of 0.49. N-able, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.18.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $95.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.59 million. N-able had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.73%. Analysts forecast that N-able, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About N-able

(Get Rating)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.