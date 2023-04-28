Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $27,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOUR. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,274,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,925 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,947,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,871,000 after acquiring an additional 331,352 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,571,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,310,000 after acquiring an additional 274,182 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after acquiring an additional 263,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,579,000. Institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Transactions at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.86 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Shift4 Payments news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 1,500 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 375,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,880,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Goldsmith-Grover sold 1,000 shares of Shift4 Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $674,825. Corporate insiders own 36.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens upgraded Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.92.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

