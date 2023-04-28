Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New $47,000 Investment in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 556.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $152.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.19.

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP stock opened at $128.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.69. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $107.54 and a 1-year high of $135.93.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 34.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

