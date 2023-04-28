Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 183.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BABA opened at $84.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.44. The company has a market cap of $223.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

BABA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $114.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.40.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

