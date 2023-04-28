Y.D. More Investments Ltd Makes New Investment in Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 58.4% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Caesarstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $4.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.05. Caesarstone Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $151.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.51.

Caesarstone ( NASDAQ:CSTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $159.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.83 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesarstone Ltd. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSTE. Benchmark reduced their target price on Caesarstone from $8.00 to $4.81 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Caesarstone in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Caesarstone from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

