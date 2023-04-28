Y.D. More Investments Ltd Purchases Shares of 291 AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $1,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 28,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $4,310,832.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total transaction of $1,505,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 191,897 shares of company stock worth $29,455,233 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Stock Down 8.0 %

AbbVie stock opened at $148.87 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink raised shares of AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.94.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Featured Articles

