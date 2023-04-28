Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $27,000 Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLTR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

VanEck Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.96. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a one year low of $24.32 and a one year high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

