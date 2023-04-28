Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes $54,000 Position in Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 67,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of Aterian as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aterian during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Aterian by 37.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the first quarter worth $61,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Aterian by 121.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Aterian in the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER opened at $0.78 on Friday. Aterian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.04.

Aterian ( NASDAQ:ATER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Aterian had a negative net margin of 88.75% and a negative return on equity of 35.99%. The company had revenue of $54.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aterian, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Aterian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Aterian in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc is a technology enabled consumer products company. The company’s brands include hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. Its product categories include home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. The company was founded by Yaniv Sarig Zion in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

