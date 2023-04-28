Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,781,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,175,000 after acquiring an additional 621,085 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 34.6% during the third quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 17,211,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,419,945 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 106.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,419,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390,700 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd grew its stake in Li Auto by 13.6% during the third quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 8,233,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,462,000 after acquiring an additional 988,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Li Auto by 152.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,629,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,900 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $48.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Li Auto stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.45. Li Auto Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.52 and a 12-month high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. Research analysts expect that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

