Y.D. More Investments Ltd Takes Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MongoDB by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB opened at $240.95 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.15 and a 12-month high of $390.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of -47.81 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.20. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a negative return on equity of 48.38%. The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.84 million. On average, analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,901 shares of company stock valued at $24,616,177. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

See Also

