ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Shares Acquired by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 526.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,943 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,658 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned about 0.08% of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 166.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,062,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540,500 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,433,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,990 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,361,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,990,000 after purchasing an additional 95,106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 4.4% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,551,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 158.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,592,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,438,000 after purchasing an additional 976,018 shares during the period. 36.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZIM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $20.80 in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.16.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ZIM opened at $16.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.23 and a 12-month high of $71.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.12.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.18. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 87.07% and a net margin of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $14.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $6.40 dividend. This represents a $25.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 152.65%. This is a positive change from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.74%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.