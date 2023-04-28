Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Holdings Lowered by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,065 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $13,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $140.29.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total value of $2,869,102.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.