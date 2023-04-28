Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 23.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,125,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,230,000 after buying an additional 3,241,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 12.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,466,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,080,000 after purchasing an additional 929,812 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3,878.8% in the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 826,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,814,000 after purchasing an additional 805,624 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,025.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 688,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,698,000 after purchasing an additional 627,734 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $253,406.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $993,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,445,792.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,169 shares of company stock worth $6,320,281 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $61.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $60.91 and a one year high of $124.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

