Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $372.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $19.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.45.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Institutional Trading of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $567,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Thomas Christopoul sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $567,262.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,283,283.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Craig Wehr sold 1,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.17, for a total transaction of $33,411.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,768.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,573 shares of company stock valued at $633,483 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1,087.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 178,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 17,313 shares during the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. It operates through the United States, Canada, and Rest of World geographical segments. The company is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

