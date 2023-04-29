10,248 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 777.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Barclays in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.00.

Barclays Stock Down 1.2 %

BCS stock opened at $8.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.82. Barclays PLC has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $9.44.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 32.41%.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking, and wealth management services. The firm operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International segments. The Barclays UK segment consists the U.K. retail banking operations, U.K.

Featured Stories

