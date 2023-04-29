1,080 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $6,580,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Elevance Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,333,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,563 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $661,865,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $507,648,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $572.19.

ELV opened at $468.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $469.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $490.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $440.02 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

