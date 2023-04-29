1,098 Shares in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,098 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,183 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398,277 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $191,256,000 after purchasing an additional 610,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FANG shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $142.20 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.71 and a 12 month high of $168.95. The stock has a market cap of $25.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

