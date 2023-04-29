15,000 Shares in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Bought by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Antero Midstream by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Midstream

In other news, Director David H. Keyte acquired 10,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 4.1 %

NYSE AM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.64. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $241.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AM shares. Barclays increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Midstream from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

