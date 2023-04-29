1,654 Shares in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. FCA Corp TX increased its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,202,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IXJ stock opened at $86.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $88.18.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

