180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) Short Interest Down 17.2% in April

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the March 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 180 Degree Capital news, CEO Kevin Rendino bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $212,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,349,080.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,453 shares of company stock valued at $264,723. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get 180 Degree Capital alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 180 Degree Capital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TURN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 24,520 shares during the period. 29.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

180 Degree Capital Stock Performance

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.33. 180 Degree Capital has a 52-week low of $4.72 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

(Get Rating)

180 Degree Capital Corp., a business development company listed on Nasdaq, invests in both public and private companies located in the United States. The fund targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors and industries. It makes controlling and non-controlling investments in the form of equity, preferred stock, warrants and debt.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.