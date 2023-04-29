1,823 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,719,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,848,000 after buying an additional 949,200 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,194,000. International City Management Association Retirement Corp purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,478,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after buying an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,741,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.26. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.73 and a twelve month high of $75.44. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

