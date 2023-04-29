18,601 Shares in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAU. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,598,000 after buying an additional 218,843 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 3,866,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,468,000 after purchasing an additional 116,541 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,395,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,396,000 after purchasing an additional 691,719 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,761,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,621,000 after purchasing an additional 295,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,521,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,837 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

DFAU opened at $29.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.35 and its 200-day moving average is $27.94. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

