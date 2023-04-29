2,021 Shares in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Boston Properties by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:BXP opened at $53.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.74. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $123.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays lowered Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.72.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

