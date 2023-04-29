2,326 Shares in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEP. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,949,620,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 40,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.12. The stock has a market cap of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.30 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 6,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $630,651.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,975,213.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,894 shares of company stock worth $6,090,385. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

