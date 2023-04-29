2,727 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,416.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,295,000 after buying an additional 390,034 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 675,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,089,000 after purchasing an additional 208,476 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 3,228.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 129,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,013,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,515,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,287,000 after purchasing an additional 120,953 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 569.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 136,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNCL opened at $46.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.20. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $42.22 and a 52-week high of $52.66.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

