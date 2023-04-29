2,907 Shares in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Purchased by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,617,000 after buying an additional 973,718 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $9,507,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 627.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,186,000 after buying an additional 132,648 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,856,868,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,904,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $47.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

