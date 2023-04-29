3,302 Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $37.25 and a 12-month high of $46.60.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

