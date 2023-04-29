33,326 Shares in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 33,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,615,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total value of $708,651.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,553.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.90, for a total transaction of $1,770,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,280,720.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 2,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.01, for a total transaction of $708,651.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,553.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,482 shares of company stock worth $18,439,132 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snap-on Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.33.

NYSE SNA opened at $259.41 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $263.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.48.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.18%.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.