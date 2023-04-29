36,799 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 36,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 51.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the third quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 23.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of DXPE opened at $25.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

About DXP Enterprises

DXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of distribution solutions. It operates through the following segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment focuses on maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the rotating equipment, bearing, power transmission, hose, fluid power, metal working, industrial supply, safety products, and safety services categories.

