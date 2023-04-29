4,117 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock opened at $35.76 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $35.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

