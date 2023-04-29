43,126 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,126 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after purchasing an additional 755,445 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,585,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,867 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after purchasing an additional 700,606 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,826,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,701,000 after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.83. The company has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $171.44.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business’s revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total transaction of $20,693,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.81, for a total value of $20,693,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,763,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,618,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.49, for a total value of $131,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,945 shares of company stock valued at $53,844,144. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.45.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

