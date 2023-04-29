4,450 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 102,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 14,597 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 72,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the period.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

FPXI opened at $39.76 on Friday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $33.73 and a 52-week high of $46.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.23.

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%.

The First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IPOX International index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 50 largest developed markets ex-US IPOs over the first 1,000 trading days for each stock. FPXI was launched on Nov 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

