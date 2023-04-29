4,626 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Purchased by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VPU. BCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,985,000. Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,754,000 after acquiring an additional 60,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 56.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,343,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 82.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,092,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $149.73 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a one year low of $131.72 and a one year high of $169.55. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $146.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.80.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

