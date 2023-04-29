48,430 Shares in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 48,430 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.21% of BJ’s Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,005 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $29,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,489.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BJ's Restaurants Stock Performance

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $765.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day moving average is $30.22. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.83 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 0.64%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

BJ's Restaurants Profile

(Get Rating)

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Stories

