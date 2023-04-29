502 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc

Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $380.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $362.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $360.44 and a 200-day moving average of $351.59. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $276.87 and a 52-week high of $390.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,802,913,208.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 172,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.35, for a total transaction of $64,420,795.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,802,913,208.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 612,137 shares of company stock valued at $226,379,020. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

