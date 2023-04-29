644 Shares in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the third quarter worth $31,000. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.2 %

CPB stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $57.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 54.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile



Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Articles

