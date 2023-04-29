707 Shares in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Bank increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $246.72 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $88.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $240.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $2,473,239.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,806 shares of company stock worth $5,782,770 in the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.67.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.