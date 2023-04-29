Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) PT Raised to $18.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Guggenheim from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

ACCD has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Accolade from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accolade from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accolade currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

Accolade Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $13.53 on Friday. Accolade has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $17.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Accolade had a negative net margin of 129.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $99.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share. Accolade’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCD. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Accolade by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

