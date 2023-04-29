Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUSGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.74 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS)

