Addus HomeCare (ADUS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $247.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.60 million. On average, analysts expect Addus HomeCare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Addus HomeCare alerts:

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $81.74 on Friday. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $73.65 and a twelve month high of $114.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total value of $382,259.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,585,558.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $26,049.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,923.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,647 shares of company stock valued at $1,110,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 335.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $121.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.25.

About Addus HomeCare

(Get Rating)

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.