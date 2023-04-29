Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.

Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

