Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AGLE. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.88.
Aeglea BioTherapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %
Shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics stock opened at $0.17 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.76. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.14 and a 52 week high of $1.64.
About Aeglea BioTherapeutics
Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.
