AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN) vs. Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP) Head to Head Contrast

Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Rating) and AER Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:AERN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Solid Power has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AER Energy Resources has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Solid Power and AER Energy Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solid Power 0 5 2 0 2.29 AER Energy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Solid Power currently has a consensus price target of $5.30, suggesting a potential upside of 133.48%.

This table compares Solid Power and AER Energy Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solid Power $11.79 million 34.04 -$9.56 million ($0.05) -45.39 AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

AER Energy Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Solid Power.

Profitability

This table compares Solid Power and AER Energy Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solid Power -81.05% -1.72% -1.58% AER Energy Resources N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.0% of Solid Power shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Solid Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.0% of AER Energy Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Solid Power

Solid Power, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of all-solid-state battery cells and solid electrolyte materials for the battery-powered electric vehicle market in the United States. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About AER Energy Resources

AER Energy Resources, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in acquiring, managing, and operating crude oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on December 12, 1989 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

