Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $45.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Stock Performance
NYSE:AJRD opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.77. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $36.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 0.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the fourth quarter worth about $979,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 4.1% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 172,141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile
Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in provision of solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment operates through Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.
