AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) EVP Bernice Bell Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

On Wednesday, April 26th, Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00.

AGNC Investment Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.60.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

About AGNC Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.4844 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.