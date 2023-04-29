AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL) EVP Bernice Bell Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNCL – Get Rating) EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Bernice Bell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 26th, Bernice Bell sold 5,100 shares of AGNC Investment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $50,286.00.
AGNC Investment Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AGNCL opened at $21.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $24.60.
About AGNC Investment
AGNC Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the United States government-sponsored enterprise or by the United States government agency.
