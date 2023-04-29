Air Lease (AL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 1st. Analysts expect Air Lease to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $601.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.62 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect Air Lease to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Air Lease Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.23. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -69.57%.

AL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Institutional Trading of Air Lease

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Air Lease during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Air Lease by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,302,000 after acquiring an additional 149,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

